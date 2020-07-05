Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Mid March brought a wave of loss, sadness, and regret to college students nationwide. We received confirmation that schools across the country were moving to a complete online platform because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 15 was a tragic, somewhat blindsiding day for me. As I tried to enjoy what I thought would just be an extended break, I received a group call from my four closest college friends. They told me our school, Marist College, would be moving fully online for the reminder of the year.
At Marist, professors handled the transition to online learning somewhat differently than other colleges. It was uncommon, and discouraged, that classes meet via Zoom. Instead, professors would post a lengthy outline, readings, assignments, and timed exams for the entire week on Sunday night to iLearn, a virtual learning site. To make up for the lack of participation, many professors also had us post to a forum and respond to our classmate’s post. One of my class’s sole purpose last semester was to learn how to give quality presentations. This obviously presented a problem, so my professor had us video record our speeches and then turn them in on iLearn. I personally appreciated this part of online learning, as I could record and re-record myself until I was satisfied.
The online learning process was honestly a little overwhelming. I found that one needs to be conscientious, organized, and responsible if he or she wants to be successful in this environment. It was absolutely essential that students were accountable and aware of all the work they had to do.
