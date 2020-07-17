Across New Hampshire, families and businesses know that broadband access isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that fact is more true today than it was just months ago.

Telehealth, as well as virtual services for school, work, and connecting with loved ones have helped keep people safe and healthy during the pandemic – and Granite Staters have adapted and have taken advantage of these services as much as possible. Dartmouth Hitchcock, for example, saw the number of patients accessing their online outpatient services increase from around seven patients a day to roughly 2,000 a day.

Unfortunately, some people in our state still do not have broadband access, either because reliable high speed broadband infrastructure isn’t available in their area, or because they can’t afford it. And while the increase in demand for services has laid bare these challenges, especially in rural areas, Granite Staters experienced them long before this pandemic started.

In a recent discussion with community leaders from across our state, I heard how COVID-19 has exacerbated the already persistent digital divide.

