Today, you and your loved ones might be shopping for back-to-school supplies or gathering for your annual barbecue. While you’re out shopping, consider all the workers in your state who make your day possible — the clerks, shelf stockers, truck drivers, factory workers, and others — and that each can be legally forced to pay union dues or else be fired.

You see, Vermont is one of the 23 forced-unionism states remaining in America. Since Vermont hasn’t passed a Right to Work law to ensure union membership and financial support are strictly voluntary, a union boss can legally have a worker fired for not paying union dues or fees.

If you think this sounds unjust, you’re hardly alone. Poll after poll consistently demonstrates that 8 in 10 Americans agree that it’s wrong to subject workers to this kind of union coercion.

Polling of union members shows they also back Right to Work, with 80 percent agreeing that workers “should never be forced or coerced to join or pay dues as a condition of employment.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.