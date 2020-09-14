Some people may act surprised by the “Black Men for Trump” (https://blacktrumpmen.com/) movement, because “it is not supposed to happen.” I am not at all surprised because just like immigrants who have escaped oppressive countries, these men have escaped the pattern of oppressive ideas of the Democrat Party and so they value individual liberty far more than most Americans.

These are leaders! I have thought for some time that if there is any hope for saving America, that hope will come from the Black community and for the reason stated above. The oppression by the Democrat Party, especially against the Black community, has a long history:

1. Human slavery

2. Segregation

