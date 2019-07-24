In February 1997, the Vermont Supreme Court issued its ruling in Brigham v. State of Vermont, finding in the Vermont Constitution a fundamental right to education. That right was, in the opinion of the court, being infringed upon by the then-current method for funding education, which was essentially a grant from the State to school districts intended, “… to enable each school district to spend an amount per pupil that will provide at least a minimum-quality education program.” Additional funds to pay for education could be raised through local taxes, but towns had greater or lesser ability to raise such funds, resulting in a wide range of local education spending statewide. It was this inequity in spending that drove the Court’s decision in Brigham. The Legislature acted quickly, and in June 1997 passed the “Equal Educational Opportunity Act” (Act 60) which fundamentally changed the way that taxes are assessed and distributed to pay for public education.
Before Act 60, proximity was the greatest factor in the quality of education – children born to parents in property-rich towns generally had access to more resources and opportunities than children living in property-poor towns. In the simplest sense, Act 60 retained the old “foundational system” for funding education but tried to make its taxpayer impact more equitable by creating a system in which communities that spend the same dollars per student pay the same tax rate. This approach continued the old equality model but remained silent on the question of equity in education. Equality means giving every student the same thing. Equity means giving every student what s/he needs to be successful. If our education funding system were based on equity, it would take into account the differing complexion of the population make-up between rural and urban, poverty and wealth, mental health needs, etc. and set education spending accordingly. That is not happening today.
So we continue to fund education as if one student is the same as all others, we remain fixated on opportunity, and largely disregard differing needs. The cost per pupil for providing an equivalent educational opportunity has risen substantially since 1997 (to over $18,000/pupil), but that rise in cost does not cover the greater demands placed on schools by factors unrelated to general education. Special Education costs and the increase in the number of students who come to public school from financially- or emotionally-impoverished homes, are not fully covered by the equality model. These are additional costs that are necessary to address issues related to “availability for learning” that have to be overcome before the general education instruction will be accessible for these students. Addressing these extra needs to improve access to education is fundamentally what equity is about.
Some of you reading this may now be saying, “Not my fault, it’s the parents of these kids who are to blame,” to which I would reply, “yes, maybe, but …” Shifting the consequences for weak parenting onto the child is as shortsighted as it is cruel. To the families who struggle with their responsibilities, often for reasons that they cannot themselves control, I say, “I understand, we will do our best to compensate when we have your child in our building.” But to the policy makers in Montpelier who should be most concerned with the question of equity, I respectfully say, “Your focus on cost containment, which is founded in the equality model of education funding, is myopic and misses the point of providing true equal educational opportunity to all of Vermont’s students.”
A more detailed accounting of the impact of the equality model on school operations in the districts is a topic for another day.
Mark Tucker, M.A. is superintendent at Caledonia Central Supervisory Union in Danville.
