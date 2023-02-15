The Vermont Senate has advanced a bill (S.66) that will change some of the criteria for independent schools that today qualify them to receive public dollars to educate Vermont students. This bill is the culmination of a months-long discussion in Vermont concerning the perceived threat that Vermont school districts will be forced to start paying tuition dollars to private religious schools in communities that offer school choice to some or all of their students. This concern arises following the US Supreme Court ruling last June in Makin v. Carson that said that communities in Maine that offer school choice cannot deny tuition to a private school solely because it is a religious school. Maine and Vermont had had, until then, nearly identical rules and practices on this issue.
Opposition by private schools to any changes in the rules has been loud, and, regrettably, misleading in some cases. Some have gone so far as to claim – without evidence – that these changes will destroy independent schools. Declarative statements make nice sound bites, but as with most issues in education, such a claim does not fairly capture either the intent or the underlying nuance behind any of the proposed changes. I have listened in silence for a couple of weeks now as the independent school lobby has ginned up opposition to these changes; today I am offering an alternate perspective.
I am a card-carrying member of the Vermont Superintendent’s Association (VSA), and so by extension a target of the rhetoric leveled against my Association and our partners at the Vermont School Board Association (VSBA), Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA) and the Vermont Chapter of the National Education Association (VT-NEA). Hyperbolic rhetoric aside, our Associations are not trying to destroy independent schools. Instead, we are trying to protect the current partnership between school districts and the public and independent schools by ensuring that our public tuition dollars go to schools that conform to a shared vision of, and respect for, equity and diversity in society. Schools that deny enrollment or retention based on a student’s educational achievement level/ability, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or religious belief (or lack thereof), are discriminating against those student, and should not, in our collective opinion, be funded by public dollars.
Schools that hold similar values to ours (St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute, to name two) should be natural allies with us as we try to revise the system so that we can continue to run our schools and theirs under these shared values. Instead, what I have heard so far is reflexive opposition to any changes in the rules that would address the discriminatory practices I listed above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.