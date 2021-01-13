Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
There are so many of them, each with new clues about what happened a week ago today in familiar corners of the sprawling U.S. Capitol complex. Thousands of insurrectionists outside calling for a revolution. Images of broken windows and defaced relics. My own raw footage of the chaos in the House chamber. And of course the heroic Capitol Police officer who appeared to lead a mob away from the Senate doors by himself as they advanced up a staircase I have climbed so many times.
In the last week, I have pored over the images again and again, muting videos if my children are nearby, pausing and rewinding. Finding new details.
I still can’t believe it happened. But it did, and the videos are terrifying proof.
