Mary Shelley wrote a classic novel titled, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. The novel tells the story of Victor Frankenstein a brilliant scientist who becomes obsessed with learning the secret of life something that no one else had ever uncovered. He finally discovers it and uses the secret to create a being called Frankenstein’s creation.

The story has many meanings and lessons. One of those cautionary aspects focuses upon Frankenstein’s hubris. Hubris may be defined as excessive self-confidence, conceit, or arrogance. Remember the hubris surrounding the sinking of the Titanic? It also includes a lack of self-awareness leading to harmful or self-defeating behaviors. It leads a person to ignore or discount any opinion and information which doesn’t conform to their paradigm.

Victor Frankenstein assembles an eight foot tall being from various body parts and uses a spark of electricity to give him life. At first he is supremely pleased and filled with pride about his creation. But he soon finds less joy and hates the ugliness of it. His creation eventually takes revenge and destroys those who Victor Frankenstein loves including his wife, best friend and his younger brother. Later Victor is torn by shame and remorse for what he has done. By the end of the book a guilt ridden Frankenstein dies wishing he could have destroyed his own creation. Does this tale offer any lessons for Vermonters and the present legislative situation?

Does the story of the single payer health care plan jog any ones memory? Legislators and other constitutionally elected officials once promised to deliver a single payer health care plan no matter what. It rightfully met its demise once the final and real world costs were actually known. Luckily Vermonters discovered this before it passed rather than after. Did hubris play a part in this true story?

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.