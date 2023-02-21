Vermont Sen. Dick McCormack was a member of the Vermont Senate during my service in that chamber. His voting record differed from mine in many instances. However frequently his voting explanations could be followed and appreciated even if the facts could easily lead to other more reasonable and understandable conclusions. Unfortunately, his explanation of Senate bill 5 fails to meet his prior years standards.

The Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee (SNR+E) efforts this session so far have centered on S. 5, sometimes called the “Affordable Heat Act.” Senator McCormack serves on this committee and has been intimately involved with this bill. So eyebrows were raised when he described the committee’s work as “a Rube Goldberg” contraption. Rube Goldberg is generally meant as a means to accomplish very simple tasks by complex methods; tasks that could obviously be done in a much simpler fashion. There are three tests for a Rube Goldberg contraption. It must be complex, it must work and it must provide happiness and joy to the creator and those who see it.

No one who has delved into S. 5 doubts the complex and convoluted methods used. The record for a Rube Goldberg contraption seems to be 244 steps in order to water a plant (See - Brief History of the Universe). However, as a former member of the Vermont House of Representatives, my money is on the House to craft a more complex version of the Affordable Heat Act, and the record number of steps may yet be in jeopardy.

But Senator McCormack unfairly compared S. 5 to Rube Goldberg’s efforts in two ways. Mr. Goldbergs’ complex contraptions were easily understood by everyone who looked at them and could in fact be recreated proving that they actually worked. He never created them, but apparently others did. However, no one really seems to understand how S. 5 works, including some members of the SNR+E committee. Fewer folks trust it will ever function and accomplish what it wants to achieve. Here’s an example of a Rube Goldberg creation which actually works called The Page Turner - https://youtu.be/GOMIBdM6N7Q

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.