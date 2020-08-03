Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I worked for Vermont state government for over thirty years; in five different communities and from my home. Much of state government, its departments and agencies, are largely based in a few Vermont locales. I have come to believe that there are real advantages, potential savings, efficiencies, and synergies to gain by relocating selected state agencies and departments to other Vermont counties and communities.
Given the daunting financial situation facing state government it’s the right time to reimagine new homes for some parts of state government. We are being challenged to do more with less. Every opportunity to save money and work more collaboratively needs to be explored. After all aren’t we asking small businesses, non-profits, and families to do the same by re-inventing themselves?
For example, Franklin and Addison counties have a long and deep history rooted in agricultural pursuits. Their experience with various products provides a valuable perspective to the challenges facing modern agricultural and food businesses. They have weathered constant changes, up, and down, for many decades. They could offer dividends to the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets if it was located in their county. Those benefits aren’t available now because the agency is located in the middle of downtown Montpelier some distance from agricultural pursuits.
How about considering the sparsely populated Northeast Kingdom counties of Essex, Orleans, or Caledonia as the new home for the Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation (FPR)? After all the Kingdom is home to huge tracts of forest land, a multitude of VAST trails, moose hunting, mountain biking, hiking, logging and forest products. And Newport City is exploring new recreational opportunities for ATV’s. There are numerous collaborative opportunities available in the Kingdom to help FPR achieve its goals.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.