I worked for Vermont state government for over thirty years; in five different communities and from my home. Much of state government, its departments and agencies, are largely based in a few Vermont locales. I have come to believe that there are real advantages, potential savings, efficiencies, and synergies to gain by relocating selected state agencies and departments to other Vermont counties and communities.

Given the daunting financial situation facing state government it’s the right time to reimagine new homes for some parts of state government. We are being challenged to do more with less. Every opportunity to save money and work more collaboratively needs to be explored. After all aren’t we asking small businesses, non-profits, and families to do the same by re-inventing themselves?

For example, Franklin and Addison counties have a long and deep history rooted in agricultural pursuits. Their experience with various products provides a valuable perspective to the challenges facing modern agricultural and food businesses. They have weathered constant changes, up, and down, for many decades. They could offer dividends to the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets if it was located in their county. Those benefits aren’t available now because the agency is located in the middle of downtown Montpelier some distance from agricultural pursuits.

How about considering the sparsely populated Northeast Kingdom counties of Essex, Orleans, or Caledonia as the new home for the Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation (FPR)? After all the Kingdom is home to huge tracts of forest land, a multitude of VAST trails, moose hunting, mountain biking, hiking, logging and forest products. And Newport City is exploring new recreational opportunities for ATV’s. There are numerous collaborative opportunities available in the Kingdom to help FPR achieve its goals.

