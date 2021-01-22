Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
With the exit of President Donald Trump isn’t this a perfect time for Vermont media to build a working, mutually beneficial relationship with Vermont conservatives? COVID-19 has permanently transformed our institutions and practices. Aren’t Vermont media’s websites, publications, and programs now routinely and unashamedly asking for survival money?
Told it’s temporary what if it isn’t? What if 2020 becomes the good old days? Free money is like returning repeatedly to a buffet. Tough to say, “I’ve had enough.” Don’t you feel those please donate appeals are now a permanent fixture? No one, especially conservatives, wants to see a local business fail. Their employees are neighbors. They rent local space and they are civic-minded. However is asking for a handout a viable business model in 2021?
There are many reasons for the perilous state of Vermont media. Most of them are beyond a local solution. To be effective I was taught to focus on items you have some control over. During these challenging times what industry ignores any part of their potential market, in this case Vermont conservatives? Citizens legitimately bemoan the loss of local media. Sympathetic conservatives respond, “Why should I read, listen, watch, and donate when virtually none of it speaks to me?” The media’s choice shouldn’t be an autopsy or an apology tour. It’s between permanent charity status or cultivating new clientele. Aren’t many of us fearful when approaching new, unknown people? Great salesmen turn that fear into action. We know it may be a challenge to cater to conservative readers and listeners. We’ll root for your success.
Doubt the premise of benign neglect? Answer these simple questions. Who are the paid conservative editorial writers in Vermont media? What programs at public radio/TV speak deeply, intensely to conservatives? Where are Vermont media’s weekly paid conservative columnists? Conservatives say that you are more likely to find two unicorns mating in your backyard then a paid conservative news/editorial employee at any large Vermont media company.
