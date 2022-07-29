One way you can judge a person is by those they adore. Here are four women I adore and why.

Camille Paglia is an American feminist who is unafraid to write what she believes and could care less what her critics say. She might be described as a supremely courageous example of an unfettered writer during the time of cancel culture and political correctness. You cannot read her writings without thinking and viewing a subject in a new and refreshing way. She defends and openly appreciates what men provide to this world.

Have Vermonters heard any similar pronouncements from prominent Vermont woman lately? Are they expressing that appreciation and support openly and publicly as Camille does? Camille believes you can have a reform movement, “without stereotyping, belittling, or demonizing men.” She notes and appreciates all the dangerous, dirty and needed blue collar work predominately done by men. Most of that work goes unacknowledged and under appreciated in todays world. She honors those husbands, boyfriends, and partners who go about the business of working hard to raise and provide for their families.

Do you think she would accept the perceived need to send Vermont men to re-education/training sessions that foster more enemies than supporters? The shock of a feminist woman defending traditional masculine traits is both ironic and appreciated. She proves the undeniable fact that not everyone sees their gender, sexuality, ethnicity or race as the most important part of who they are.

