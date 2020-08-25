Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The 2020 democratic primary season proved to be historic. As volunteers, staff, and leaders of Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, we were honored to be elected to represent the former South Bend Mayor as delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Each of us was drawn to Pete’s campaign for different reasons. For some, it was a hope for a new generation of leadership and message of belonging. For others, it was Pete’s ambitious plans to expand civilian national service opportunities across the country and bold action to combat our climate crisis. But for all of us, it was the values that Pete as a candidate and his campaign embodied.
Pete’s campaign was guided by a set of “Rules of the Road”: respect, belonging, truth, teamwork, boldness, responsibility, substance, discipline, excellence and joy. His team, staff, and volunteers followed his example and lived these values throughout the campaign. Upon meeting new supporters on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, we would often be met by the response when we asked what drew folks to Pete… “The Rules of the Road!”
Participating in the Democratic National Convention this week, we are pleased to see these same themes embraced. This week is about communicating to the American people that regardless of your skin color, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, age, gender, or where you are from — you belong in the Democratic Party. Moreover, if you believe that more than 170,000 Americans didn’t have to die due to COVID-19, if you believe our government can do better for its people, if you believe that immigration is a source of strength, if you believe that our planet is a precious resource that we must protect, and if you believe that how we treat one another matters — there is a place for you in this Party.
