Dear Governor Scott,
First I want to applaud you for your handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It has been extremely difficult on everyone but we all know your actions have saved lives and reduced its spread.
I do know this has been especially difficult for the already struggling businesses in the Northeast Kingdom. Right now one of my largest concerns is we will see a much larger proportion fail vs. the rest of the state. This is in part due to the length of time it will take to reopen along with the economic makeup of the NEK.
With that said each and every day I keep hearing that “We are in this together.” Well after last week’s announcement regarding the recommendation to close NVU Lyndon and Johnson, I have come to the conclusion that “We are not all in this together.” Once again the NEK is taking the brunt of state actions. It always appears to me that we are considered expendable which is probably due to our rural nature and lack of political clout. We all know the higher paying job losses will never be made up with the closing of the campuses. Businesses are not lining up to move which in turn will cause people to leave our area. The end result will be a much larger negative impact on the local economy.
