Meg Burmeister: Celebrating Caregivers

As we enter November, our thoughts migrate towards the end of the year. Thanksgiving is upon us, and family and friends are reflecting upon everything that occurred during 2020—a challenging year for many families in our community, state, nation, and throughout the world. It is a time to give thanks, for health, for peace, and for those we care for.
November is National Family Caregiver Month. Because of the essential role they play in ensuring the health and wellbeing of those most in need, family caregivers deserve our unending support. This silent majority consists of those caring for loved ones needing support to maintain their sense of dignity and quality of life.
We honor the immense support required by caregivers to ensure the safety and security of those they are assisting. For many, the process starts with a simple act of caring. A loved one, friend, or neighbor is struggling in some way and they cannot manage daily life alone.
We often think of caregiving in the context of dementia and Alzheimer’s care. But caregiving takes on many differing roles. At the NEK Council on Aging, like our sister agencies around the state, we work to support the journey of hundreds of families managing this deeply personal commitment. We support spouses, grandparents, family members, and neighbors for short-term or long-term support.
