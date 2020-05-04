Around the nation, older adults in the Northeast Kingdom make their marks every day as volunteers, employees, employers, parents, grandparents, mentors, and advocates. They offer their time, talents, and experience to the benefit of our communities.
Every year for 57 years, Older Americans Month (OAM) has been a special time to recognize these contributions. OAM also provides resources to help older Americans stay healthy and independent, and materials to help communities support and celebrate their citizens.
This year’s OAM theme, Make Your Mark, highlights older adults’ unique and lasting contributions to their communities—everything from sharing a story with grandchildren to leaving a legacy of community action. In the spirit of this theme, the NEK Council on Aging is highlighting special volunteers, partners, and staff who Make Their Mark in support of elder and disabled NEK residents. Look for our stories in your area newspapers, blogs, and on social media. Here are a few ways to Make Your Mark this May and all year long:
Volunteer your time. Local schools, shelters, meal sites, and hospitals always need support. Help a neighbor by prepping a meal, picking up groceries, or giving them a ride. Or, take time to pass on your knowledge. Lead a wellness class. Call a friend with a friendly hello.
