Recent bills in both the house and senate have Vermont residents up in arms about the threat of losing school choice, a tradition that has served our state for 150 years. As is so often the case here, the proponents of S.66 and H.258 almost all hail from more densely populated regions of Vermont, most notably Chittenden County. They and their fellow legislators need to hear stories of independent education from regions like the Kingdom, where Vermonters have relied for generations on a range of independent schools to meet the diverse needs of our children.
East Burke School has been serving the Kingdom now for twenty years, and it is one of many nonprofit schools that will be forced to close if S.66 and H.258 succeed. We don’t draw a lot of attention because of our small size: our maximum enrollment is set at 18, and we’re tucked so discreetly behind another building in the village that even many locals don’t know we are here.
As an approved independent school for grades 8-12, EBS offers its students the full education that they would receive at a larger public or independent school. A few curricular elements make our model unique. For one, we have multi-grade classes in which older students gradually develop the responsibility and mastery to teach younger students. Additionally, much of our instruction is discussion-driven, and it focuses on building the skills necessary for sustaining a functional democracy. As our youth witness the breakdown of civil society in America, we challenge them to confront the toughest problems that their generation will inherit, and we teach them to work across their differences as they problem-solve.
In addition to the core academic subjects, we empower students with a range of practical skills that include wilderness survival and first aid, foraging, regenerative agriculture, food preservation, cooking, and more. We also offer year-round outdoor education to promote mental and physical wellness.
What makes us most unique is our unusually low student-to-faculty ratio. With one faculty member for every three students on campus, we can provide a high degree of one-on-one support—whether academic or emotional—when our students need it.
More important than the specifics of our programming, however, are the children we serve. For two decades, EBS has been a refuge for students who feel neglected, unsafe, bullied, or otherwise marginalized in larger school settings. We’re a tight-knit and trusting community where each student and teacher knows the other and feels valued. At a time when schools are overwhelmed with unprecedented levels of teen anxiety and depression, small settings like ours serve as a safe haven for some of our state’s most vulnerable children and ensure they can continue to access a high-quality education.
It’s worth noting, too, that schools like ours offer these services at a discounted rate to taxpayers compared to our public school counterparts. Tuition to EBS this year is $800 less than the per-pupil cost in Kingdom East overall and $3500 less than tuition to schools with vocational centers.
Some of EBS’s students are exceptionally high performing; others struggle academically. Many of them were, in their own words, bullied out of other educational settings, while others were homeschooled before coming to EBS. What our students have in common is that they need a more personalized learning environment to thrive, and none of them can afford to pay tuition out of pocket.
These are some of the students who stand to lose if S.66 and H.258 pass.
EBS isn’t the right school for every child. We will never have a football or cheerleading team, nor do we have the resources to staff a traditional vocational center. We favor great conversations about real books over online learning and digitization. In fact, we deliberately limit the educational technology on campus.
We are not for everyone, but here’s the thing: no school is.
S.66 and H.258 uphold a factory model of education, one that treats children like objects to be gathered into centralized facilities where they can be processed in the same manner. This model prioritizes efficiency and uniformity over effectiveness and individual diversity. It’s hard to imagine values farther from the spirit of Vermont, a state that prides itself on all things small, resourceful, and self-reliant.
Education is not an industrial process, and our children are not factory products. Vermonters know this. Apparently, we need to remind our legislators, and we must do so swiftly before they destroy a cornerstone of our education system.
Megan Durling is co-Head of School, Liberal Arts & Sciences Teacher at East Burke School.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
