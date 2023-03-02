Recent bills in both the house and senate have Vermont residents up in arms about the threat of losing school choice, a tradition that has served our state for 150 years. As is so often the case here, the proponents of S.66 and H.258 almost all hail from more densely populated regions of Vermont, most notably Chittenden County. They and their fellow legislators need to hear stories of independent education from regions like the Kingdom, where Vermonters have relied for generations on a range of independent schools to meet the diverse needs of our children.

East Burke School has been serving the Kingdom now for twenty years, and it is one of many nonprofit schools that will be forced to close if S.66 and H.258 succeed. We don’t draw a lot of attention because of our small size: our maximum enrollment is set at 18, and we’re tucked so discreetly behind another building in the village that even many locals don’t know we are here.

As an approved independent school for grades 8-12, EBS offers its students the full education that they would receive at a larger public or independent school. A few curricular elements make our model unique. For one, we have multi-grade classes in which older students gradually develop the responsibility and mastery to teach younger students. Additionally, much of our instruction is discussion-driven, and it focuses on building the skills necessary for sustaining a functional democracy. As our youth witness the breakdown of civil society in America, we challenge them to confront the toughest problems that their generation will inherit, and we teach them to work across their differences as they problem-solve.

In addition to the core academic subjects, we empower students with a range of practical skills that include wilderness survival and first aid, foraging, regenerative agriculture, food preservation, cooking, and more. We also offer year-round outdoor education to promote mental and physical wellness.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.