The NH Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as “a pattern of coercive behavior used by one person to gain and maintain power and control over another in the context of an intimate or familial relationship”. It can come in the form of emotional, physical, or sexual violence from the very person who is supposed to provide love, safety, and support. Common tactics used to achieve power & control over someone are done through isolation, using privilege, threats, name calling, financial abuse, using children/pets, and/or minimizing, denying or blaming you for their abusive behavior. According to the Violence Against Women in New Hampshire Report, 33.4% of women and 1 out of 4 males experienced intimate partner violence. Coos and Upper Grafton County are not immune to this violence. In 2021, 434 individuals received services due to domestic violence, 39 due to stalking, and 200 to sexual violence with 73 children being victims of sexual abuse. These numbers only represent those who were able to seek support and do not account for the individuals and families that are suffering in silence and isolation.
There is help and hope. Response to Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Center is able to provide free and confidential services to those impacted by violence. Response has a variety of trauma informed services to empower and support survivors. Through advocacy, education, referrals, and empowerment survivors can begin their healing journey. Response has 4 locations (Berlin, Lancaster, Littleton, & Colebrook) to help ensure access to service as well as a 24/7 support line (1 866 662-4220). If you would like to learn more or become a volunteer with Response check out our new website responsenh.org. Together we can build safer communities, promote healthy relationships, and create a cultural change.
Megan Fellows is the Education/Prevention Coordinator for Response to Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Center in Coos and Upper Grafton County.
