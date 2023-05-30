The 2023 legislative session has been underscored by new and increased taxes and fees on both individuals and businesses, leading to $150 million of likely cost increases for Vermonters. This significant burden is particularly concerning given the ongoing economic pressures of high inflation, workforce shortages, and declining state revenue from personal income tax. All of this is happening as the state settles into a post-pandemic baseline.

While economists from both the Legislature and the Governor’s Administration warned that revenue would decline, state revenue is falling faster than predicted. The General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund all failed to meet monthly expectations in April. This was the second month in a row that revenue targets were not met, emphasizing the need for fiscal responsibility to be at the center of decisions made by the General Assembly during the upcoming veto session.

Record-high spending in recent years has been possible due to the influx of one-time federal funds for pandemic relief. However, without the ongoing federal aid, legislators seem determined to maintain record levels of government spending by raising new taxes and fees on Vermonters. Amid economic uncertainty, businesses, in particular, are expected to take on several new tax measures. The average Vermont business has five employees, and the ramifications of increased costs will be felt across communities. This means that our local coffee shops, general stores, plumbers, mechanics, and breweries, as well as those they serve, will all be impacted.

The veto session will be an opportunity for legislators to review and consider the long-term implications of excessive spending proposals on the Vermont economy. The collective impact that legislative action, or inaction, will have on businesses and individuals is already staggering:

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.