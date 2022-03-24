Hillside is on Route 302 in South Ryegate. The terrain of Hillside slopes gently to the highway showing off its monuments, and its granite and marble markers-some dating back to 1855. Pinehurst is also in South Ryegate, but Pinehurst Road is off the beaten path, and not seen unless you are looking for it. Pinehurst is about 139 years old and according to sites.rootsweb.com, the stones are described as being “beautiful examples of the local stone workers craft.” Hall-West (1820), which is somewhere between South Ryegate and Peacham on Hall Road, is so far off the beaten path that even if you know where it is, you might miss it. It’s the smallest of the four, but thanks to the work of George L. Hall, one of the last remaining members of the family, its history is probably the best known. Blue Mountain, the oldest - dating back to 1794 - is the easiest to find. She sits atop a hill in Ryegate Center on Witherspoon Road, her flag waving cheerily as you pass.
Have you guessed what I am talking about yet? I am describing the cemeteries in the Ryegate, Vermont area that are cared for by the Ryegate Cemetery Commission. The Cemetery Commission is a five-member group, led by Chairman Rick Colby, with Bruce Nelson, Bill Nelson, Dan LaCoss and myself.
While making sure that the cemeteries are mowed, stones are cared for and repaired, fences and water pumps are repaired, that families respect the regulations of the cemeteries, and that the cemeteries are neat, attractive, and safe, the commission took on another major project in 2018. Working with the Ryegate Historical Society, the Cemetery Commission decided to focus on one cemetery each year and make it more visible and easier to identify.
In 2018 we focused on the Blue Mountain Cemetery. The Ryegate Cemetery Commission and the Ryegate Historical Society agreed that a flag would help to make it more visible. Together the two groups planned a Memorial Day program to present the flag. Dean Rowden was our speaker for the dedication of the flag and Peter Sinclair researched and led a historical presentation about the cemetery. The Girl Scout troop raised the flag and D.J. Nelson and Davis Parker played taps. Approximately 80 people attended the program.
Hall-West Cemetery was our focus in 2019. Since there was not a sign at the cemetery to identify which one it is, the Ryegate Historical Society and the Ryegate Cemetery Commission put our heads together to design and choose the wording for the sign. Tom Gandin, from Gandin Brothers, was a big help in designing the stone and letting us know what would work, and what would be appropriate for a cemetery sign. Before the sign could be made, the Historical Society and the Cemetery Commission had to research the proper name of the cemetery. Some local people had always called it West Cemetery. Others who had a claim to the cemetery called it Hall Cemetery. With careful research, we learned that the first recorded name was West Cemetery. The sign reads The Hall-West Cemetery to honor both names.
The final product was beautiful, and we had a special program at the Hall-West Cemetery with Dover Ford, President of the Ryegate Historical Society, making introductions and George L. West as our guest speaker. The day was beautiful and warm, and there were several dozen guests who joined us for the program. Student, Hollis Munson, brought a drone to take ariel shots and Melissa Mann of the Commission photographed the program. A story board of the event is located at the Ryegate Historical Society building in the village of East Ryegate.
Thennnn… COVID struck. The Ryegate Cemetery Commission did not meet in 2020, so we were not able to discuss the signs for Hillside or Pinehurst Cemeteries. We had decided what the signs would look like, based on the sign at the Hall-West Cemetery. A precedent had already been set for the wordage as well, so the signs were ordered and placed during the summer of 2021, thanks again to Tom Gandin.
Our next projects are to get flags flying at Hillside, Pinehurst, and Hall-West Cemeteries and to place a sign at Blue Mountain Cemetery.
Okay, here is a challenge for you. Now that I have told you where Hillside, Pinehurst, Blue Mountain, and Hall-West Cemeteries are, see if you can find them.
Look for the oldest grave marker in the cemetery.
Find and read special inscriptions on the gravestones. (Please do not do gravestone rubbings. Some of the stones are fragile, especially the older ones. Take pictures. If the words are hard to read, spray the stone with plain water. This often makes the words pop a little more.)
Look for special pictures on the grave markers. Find out what they mean.
Do you notice a particular year that many people died? Check and see if there were an epidemic that year? What epidemic was it?
Who seemed to live longer in certain centuries (100 years) or decades (10 years)-the men or the women. Why do you think that is?
Look for old fashioned or unusual names. Write some of them down to use in a story.
How many men and women can you find who were in the military and fought in a war. Which war did he or she fight in?
Do some bird watching. Bring your binoculars! Cemeteries are beautiful parks in which to see birds.
Place flowers on graves, even if you don’t know the people. You may come to feel a special connection with those to whom you show such kindness.
Look online to get lots of other ideas for how to use a cemetery.
As a member of the Cemetery Commission, I ask you to be thoughtful of those who are buried in the cemetery and those who visit them. Make sure you check for cemetery rules before you enter the cemetery, (they can often be found online or at the entrance to the cemetery) and please be courteous by doing the following:
I hope you will find that cemeteries are peaceful, lovely places to visit, to ponder, and to learn. Perhaps I will see you there!
Melissa Mann is a member of the Ryegate Cemetery Commission.
