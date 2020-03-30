Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
We are all inundated by news on the novel coronavirus pandemic. I imagine that the last thing you need is another post telling you how you should be reacting to this crisis.
What spurred me to write was reading John McClaughry’s post from 3/23/20. Mr. McClaughry talked of what we are to learn from this pandemic. He points out the complacency toward the public health measures enacted 100 years ago, since the Spanish Flu, that have kept us safe and healthy: sanitation, vaccines, and of course, antibiotics.
The public expects these protections to work, and they do. It is the assumed standard that a pneumonia is a temporary setback and that nearly everyone afflicted will recover. Very few alive today will remember “the Old Man’s Friend”, pneumococcal pneumonia, which was almost uniformly fatal prior to the discovery of penicillin. Despite the emergence of some resistant bacteria in the last 30 years, we have been able to find treatments that will work for most bacterial pneumonias. The cure rate for bacterial pneumonia is well above 80% overall.
Viruses are a different story. Viruses are packages of DNA or RNA that exist solely to replicate and propagate, often at the expense of their host. How they fit in with the whole of our biosphere is not completely clear. Perhaps they intend to wipe out certain sectors of our population. The question of the larger purpose of viruses is almost a philosophical one, and not easily answered here and now. Perhaps, in retrospect, a hundred years from now we will have the answer. In our polarized country one could conjecture that those that believe in self-quarantine verses “getting the country back to work” will fair better than those that don’t, so perhaps there will be a component of selection bias here.
