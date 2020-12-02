Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
An incoming phone call on your landline would knock you offline. Netscape was the most used browser. Amazon was in its infancy and sold only books. Google, Facebook and Twitter had yet to spring into existence. In 1996, the internet was an entirely different animal than it is today. It was in 1996 that the Communications Decency Act was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. Contained in the law is a provision titled Section 230.
Section 230 laid the groundwork for much of the internet we know today. In a nutshell, Section 230 provides that, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider,” the effect being that platforms, like Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and YouTube are largely protected from legal liability arising from content published by users. These legal protections allowed for social media platforms to grow and innovate.
It is unlikely that in 1996, Congress could have conceived of exactly what the internet would look like today or how large a part that social media platforms would play in our personal and civic lives. Innovation has proceeded at a breakneck pace, outrunning, in some ways, regulation. Now, the bruising political battles of the past four years, many of which have been waged online, have given rise to a new appetite to regulate platforms on both sides of the aisle. That is where bi-partisan agreement ends, however.
Democrats and Republicans have signaled distinct motivations for wanting to revisit Section 230. In practical terms, the provision largely shields platforms from incurring liability should a user post content that would otherwise create liability for a publisher. Importantly, Section 230 also provides platforms with legal protection when they choose to moderate content. In broad strokes, Democrats believe that platforms aren’t doing enough to moderate disinformation and hate speech, while Republicans are arguing that platforms are censoring conservative perspectives.
