Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The word equity gets thrown around a lot these days, but what does it really mean, when it comes to policy-making? At Voices for Vermont’s Children, we’ve learned through experience that equity means taking action. It means understanding the larger structural forces that shape people’s well-being — such as race, ethnicity, gender, disability, or income — and taking decisive steps to level the playing field.
In the context of paid family and medical leave, equity means designing a program that is universal, accountable, and affordable for everyone in Vermont. The US Department of Labor has conducted extensive studies of leave-taking behavior and the data is clear: there are stark disparities in access to paid leave. Unmet need for leave is substantially higher for those with children, people of color and people with low incomes.
The version of the paid leave bill (H. 107) that emerged from conference committee included some strong components of an equitable family leave program. However, while the legislation ensures that caregivers have access to paid leave to take care of family members, it does not extend the same guarantee for people to take care of themselves. By failing to provide universal coverage for workers to take paid time off to recover from their own serious illness or injury, H.107 ensures that inequity will continue, and likely worsen.
Pundits and legislative leaders are asking whether having no benefit is better than an imperfect benefit. That’s the wrong question. The right question is does the proposed policy dismantle the inequities baked into our economic system so that everyone in Vermont has real access to paid leave. As H.107 lead sponsor Rep. Robin Scheu wrote in an op-ed just a few months ago, “the people who suffer most by not having access to [temporary disability insurance] are those at the lower income levels who can least afford to take unpaid leave. People shouldn’t have to choose between their health and getting a paycheck. It is regressive to not offer TDI to our workers.”
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.