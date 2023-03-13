It’s been in the news a lot recently - Vermont is facing a housing crisis. Vermont’s housing crisis dominates the discussions of hospital recruiters, business boardrooms, and dinner tables of residents increasingly struggling to secure and maintain housing. Recent estimates by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency indicate that we’ll need to add 30,000-40,000 new homes by 2030 to meet the demand and stabilize the housing market. This will be a heavy lift for a state that, in recent years, has only averaged 2,100 new homes per year.

Closing Vermont’s housing gap will require unprecedented housing construction. Many worry that growth will destroy our bucolic landscape, alter the character of our historic villages, and threaten the natural environment. Smart growth policies can help us to meet our state’s overwhelming housing needs while preserving Vermont’s vibrant communities and natural environment.

Smart growth policies encourage building within existing neighborhoods and downtowns. This approach to development facilitates a mix of building types, uses a range of housing and transportation options, and focuses development next to jobs, stores, services, and public transportation. It takes advantage of existing infrastructure like water and sewer, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating long commutes for work or groceries, helps reduce the cost of new housing, encourages the creation of walkable communities, and increases the use of public transportation services. And concentrating growth within village centers limits sprawl across the rural landscape and fosters liveable communities.

Smart growth policies will not succeed if applied locally or in a fragmented way: housing challenges cross local boundaries and need regional and statewide solutions. According to an article by the Brookings Institution, “If land-restricting policies are adopted only locally, housing prices are very likely to rise. Only if such policies are adopted regionally, along with other policies that raise densities, can smart growth avoid making housing less affordable.” We can learn from New Zealand’s example - nationwide zoning reform there helped more than double the number homes permitted over the course of a five-year period.

