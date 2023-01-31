In the middle of broad concerns about a climate crisis can you imagine anyone wanting to deprive Vermonters of what is perhaps the least carbon polluting and most organic food source? Wanting to force dependence on a polluting and often poisoned industrial food supply chain? Denying their neighbors the health and mental benefits of their connections to the outdoors? Discriminating against, what are for many, spiritual rituals?

We keep hearing from anti-hunting activists that the general public is somehow injured by the fact that hunters, anglers, and trappers harvest wildlife. I would like to see that defined. Exactly what is the injury to the general public when portions of that very public are allowed to engage in hunting, fishing, and trapping?

If the injury is simply that some dislike the idea of the activities, then the conversation becomes moot. Their recourse, in a civil society, for disliking these activities is to simply not partake in them. Instead, what we often see is the public doxxing and virulent attacking of community members by toxic social media presences that decry hunters and others as sadistic, evil, abusive, perverse, and worse. Anti-hunting organizations have on more than one occasion directed their followers to leave poor reviews on Yelp and Google for businesses they felt should be punished for the “atrocities” of supporting hunting or selling fur.

Why would we accept the idea that outdoor enthusiasts are acceptable to vilify and cancel as some seem to believe? It’s frankly perverse and has no place in a mature discussion.

