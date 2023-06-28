Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate LGBTQI+ identities, promote inclusivity, and highlight our community’s progress toward achieving equality.

There is a lot to celebrate in Vermont. The election of Congresswoman Becca Balint and I made Vermont the first state in U.S. history to elect two openly LGBTQI+ statewide officials in the same election. Winooski recently became only the second city in the country to have an entirely LGBTQI+ city council, and the Vermont Legislature currently has the highest per capita LGBTQI+ representation in the country. I’m confident this new wave of leadership will help ensure more inclusive policies and empowerment for the LGBTQI+ community.

As State Treasurer, I’m focused on the economic success and financial security of all Vermonters. Although Vermont has made great strides in LGBTQI+ representation, there is significant work remaining to achieve financial equity.

A recent study found that 27% of LGBTQI+ Vermonters live in poverty and are twice as likely to experience food insecurity. The Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement recently found that LGBTQI+ Americans are twice as likely to have poor credit scores compared to non-LGBTQI+ counterparts. LGBTQI+ individuals are thus twice as likely to be considered high-risk borrowers, meaning they are likely to receive higher interest rates on loans and incur higher long-term costs from borrowing. This makes it more difficult for members of the LGBTQI+ community to invest in wealth-building assets like a home or to pursue higher education opportunities that lead to better-paying jobs.

