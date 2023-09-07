There are certainly complex challenges in higher education and significant forces at play that a university like ours doesn’t control—our aging demographic, uncertainty about the value of higher education, and designing a delivery model that reaches and encompasses the rural nature of our state.

In the face of these challenges, Vermont stepped up. Led by Governor Scott, lawmakers, and the Chancellor, Vermont has made more than a $200 million investment in the Vermont State College System, which paved the way for the unification and creation of Vermont State University. This decision is about far more than money. It represents a commitment to equity, inclusion, and opportunity for the students we serve; many are first-generation college students, adult learners, single parents, and those of low or moderate incomes.

Vermont State University just welcomed more than 1,500 new students. About 70% of these new students are Vermonters. Additionally, we will see more than 700 plumbers and electricians coming through our apprenticeship program each year.

It’s clear we educate Vermont. Our graduates are in demand. If you’ve needed a teacher, a nurse, a social worker, a mental health counselor, a plumber, an electrician, a childcare provider, or a dental hygienist in the past several years, you know they are hard to come by. And as demands in the workforce change, you will see us on the cutting edge, supplying graduates ready to work in the evolving disciplines of climate change science and sustainable engineering.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.