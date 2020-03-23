Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
We are living through an unprecedented time. Vermont is just beginning to feel the effects of the pandemic and its overwhelming economic impacts. Fear and uncertainty are rippling throughout our state as small businesses are suddenly grappling with this new reality with which they are faced. But Vermonters, as we always do in times of hardship, are also coming together (while staying apart) to support one another.
As Vermont intensifies its effort to contain the virus and implements important social distancing protocols, bars and restaurants that hadn’t made the decision already were forced to shutter by order of the governor. These decisions are not made lightly, and business owners across the state are locking their doors and wondering if and when they will unlock them again. They are making huge economic sacrifices for the health of our community.
In the midst of a crisis, I have been comforted to see humanity and kindness all around me. It’s something our state does well as witnessed during Tropical Storm Irene, but these circumstances call for a brand new conceptualization of community and a creative rebuild that relies heavily on technology and virtual support. There are ways we can immediately help keep ourselves safe and support our small businesses through this dark chapter.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.