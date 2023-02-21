Implementation of the Affordable Heat Act (“AHA” or S.5) requires significant upfront investment across the households of 60% of all Vermonters, those who currently depend on heating fuel to warm their homes.

This cost will likely be over $5 billion - more than twice the $2 billion estimated by the Agency of Natural Resources and the Vermont Climate Council, even after $380 million in state and federal funding is included. This $5 billion cost to provide weatherization, heat pumps, and heat pump water heaters, will mostly be borne by low- and moderate-income Vermonters, those who primarily use heating fuel.

The Affordable Heat act will be the largest and most expensive social program ever paid for by Vermonters. That’s the conclusion of an analysis of the bill by Myers Mermel, president of the Ethan Allen Institute, made in testimony before the Senate Natural Resources & Energy Committee on February 16.

Mermel came to his present position at the Ethan Allen Institute after 35 years in corporate finance and real estate banking. This experience has helped him unravel the true cost of the off-balance financing that is the substance of the AHA. Despite his testimony and that of other concerned Vermonters, the bill was passed out of the Committee on February 17, 2023, with a unanimous 5-0 vote.

