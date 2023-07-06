Nancy Martland: Support For LGBTQ Neighbors

Members of the citizens group spearheading the "Everyone Belongs" signs in the North Country explain why the effort began. (Contributed photo)

Are you wondering what those lawn signs that read, “Everyone Belongs” are all about?

A group of concerned citizens recently organized to express support for their gay, lesbian, and transgender neighbors.

Our Friends, Our Neighbors (OFON) arose in response to the increasingly negative atmosphere produced by efforts to suppress and marginalize LGBTQ individuals on the national level and now locally.

The hostile, threatening reaction to a drag story hour in Lancaster and a poetry reading by a gay poet in Lyndon, Vt., spurred the group of friends to take action.

