Nancy Martland: Support For LGBTQ Neighbors

Are you wondering what those lawn signs that read, “Everyone Belongs” are all about?
A group of concerned citizens recently organized to express support for their gay, lesbian, and transgender neighbors.
Our Friends, Our Neighbors (OFON) arose in response to the increasingly negative atmosphere produced by efforts to suppress and marginalize LGBTQ individuals on the national level and now locally.
The hostile, threatening reaction to a drag story hour in Lancaster and a poetry reading by a gay poet in Lyndon, Vt., spurred the group of friends to take action.
“We want to demonstrate that most North Country people do not share the beliefs that have resulted in hostility, defacement and theft of property, and even threats of violence,” said group member Sue Ford, of Easton.
OFON member and longtime North Country resident Ronnie Sandler, of Easton, said, “I have never felt afraid in the North Country before. Now I am afraid.”
Believing that this is no way to treat their fellow human beings, Our Friends, Our Neighbors seeks ways to bring the community together in support of its members who are being attacked just for who they are.
The group’s first action was to enlist hundreds of local residents to sign on to a full-page newspaper ad stating “In the North Country, Everyone Belongs.”
“The response was heartening,” said OFON member Betsey Phillips, of Bethlehem. “More people than could fit on a full page wanted to be listed publicly in support of LGBTQ friends and neighbors.”
To spread the message of acceptance even wider, the group produced and distributed yard signs with the statement “Everyone Belongs,” to further demonstrate the deep well of support and regard for these important and treasured members of our community.
The signs are visible around local roadsides and at residences and businesses.
According to OFON member Nancy Martland, of Sugar Hill, “Each person who puts out a sign sends the message that all of us, no matter who we are or how we live, have a place here. It is a way for the community to put its arms around the vulnerable among us at this time. It is a gesture of solidarity.”
The group plans further actions to reinforce the fact that in the North Country, Everyone Belongs.
If you are interested in knowing more, if you would like a sign, or would like to donate toward expenses, you can contact the group at ourfriendsourneighbors@gmail.com.
