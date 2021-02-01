Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
How do you define affordability? Merriam Webster offers two definitions of the verb to afford: (a) to manage to bear without serious detriment or (b) to be able to bear the cost of something. Each of these definitions implies knowing the magnitude or the scale of the item in question. It also implies a trade-off with something else; that something is affordable when its cost is balanced with the ability to bear it.
There are two bills being considered right now by the Vermont Legislature that deal with the affordability of school employees’ healthcare. The initial consideration of these bills in the House General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee has focused almost completely on the affordability of healthcare for teachers and support staff. So far, the conversation has not addressed the trade-off: the ability of Vermont taxpayers to bear the potential increase.
In 2018 the Legislature passed a law moving negotiations of healthcare benefits for school employees to the state level. As a result, local school districts no longer negotiate premium cost share, out-of-pocket costs or other aspects of healthcare benefits. The first round of statewide negotiations finished in December 2019. Since the two sides failed to reach an agreement, the final outcome was decided by a single arbitrator from New Hampshire who selected the Vermont National Education Association’s (VT-NEA) proposal.
The arbitrator’s rationale for choosing VT-NEA’s proposal was remarkably brief. It included no analysis of the cost impact to teachers and support staff, and, more alarmingly, no analysis or consideration regarding the total cost of the decision on Vermont taxpayers. School boards across the state would later find out that the impact of this decision on school budgets was estimated to be as high as $25 million in additional dollars. The new benefits began January 1st of this year and all of us should be monitoring this closely.
