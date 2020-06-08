For generations, NVU’s two campuses have been educational, cultural, and economic drivers for our region. As leaders from many different walks of life in the Kingdom, each and every one of us has seen the impact that NVU has had on our communities, our economy and our culture. NVU’s contribution to the Kingdom is invaluable. We know change is here and we embrace it. But for the successful future of the NEK that change has to include the continued existence of NVU. We implore our elected officials – from members of the legislature to the Governor – to look closely at the immense impact that NVU has on the northern tier of Vermont and fund NVU appropriately.
NVU plays a critical role in ensuring that our region provides equitable access to excellent educational and economic opportunities. Seventy percent of its students are Vermonters and nearly 50 percent are the first in their family to attend college. The simple fact is that without NVU many kids in the Kingdom would not receive a higher education. NVU brings 18,000 people to our remote region every year and many of the students choose to make Vermont their home after they graduate. Local employers from across the region rely on NVU to produce a hardworking, skilled workforce. Many other alumni come back to visit Vermont after they graduate, bringing significant financial investments with them. NVU employs nearly 700 Vermonters in well-paying jobs and has an estimated $113 million annual economic impact on our region.
And the benefits don’t end there. NVU serves as an intellectual hub, has responded to our changing economy by establishing a coworking office with DO North Coworking, provided a performing arts space for Catamount Arts and Kingdom County Productions, provided a pipeline for nursing staff at North Country Hospital and Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, and served as a conduit for local businesses seeking interns or permanent employees.
NVU is embracing the changes that we all recognize must occur. The University is focused on strengthening its two campuses and NVU online so that it can thrive into the future. It has called upon community members to help develop a model that will right-size the University and allow it to more effectively focus on its core mission, identify new revenue streams and form new partnerships so it stands ready to serve generations to come. This is not easy work. Many tough decisions are being made. We now need elected officials to do their hard work and provide adequate funding to NVU and the other Vermont State Colleges.
