As the bill H. 715, the Clean Heat Standard, made its way through committees and Floor votes in the House and Senate, it ended up on the Governor’s desk, where he vetoed it with the following explanation:
“As Governor and as elected officials, we have an obligation to be sure Vermonters know the financial costs and impacts on this policy on their lives and the State’s economy. Signing this bill would go against this obligation because the costs and impacts are unknown. The Legislature’s own Joint Fiscal Office acknowledges this fact saying:
“It is too soon to estimate the impact on Vermont’s economy, households, and businesses. the way in which the Clean Heat Standard is implemented, including the way in which clean heat credits are priced and how incentives or subsidies are offered to households and businesses, must be established before meaningful analysis is possible. At the same time, those incentives or subsidies could be costly for the State suggesting larger fiscal impacts in future years.”
As Legislators, we strongly agreed with the Governor, and with and our Joint Fiscal Office, and voted to sustain the Governor’s veto. In the Northeast Kingdom we have seen hasty green energy policy push subsidies for industrial wind turbines and it has given us much pause before enacting further policies that are unclear and undefined.
We are surrounded by pristine well managed forests, farms, and fields, which all lend itself to carbon mitigation, rich soils, and cleaner air and water for us all. Many homes have been weatherized and the legislature is providing more funding for this energy saving initiative, and our lifestyles are lived simply and frugally. Sustaining the Governor’s veto on behalf of our constituents, who are hardworking, on fixed incomes, or are struggling to keep their farms and businesses operating after the last two years of covid restrictions, is the right thing to do. With rising fuel costs we must be cautious about what the future may bring. Now is not the time to consider raising living costs on Vermonters.
Vermont is consistently recognized as the greenest and one of the most environmentally friendly states in the union. We recognize that more needs to be accomplished in managing our resources and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. To accomplish this will require sound energy policies that do not negatively impact our economy and Vermonters.
This comment was endorsed by Rep. Vicki Strong, Irasburg; Rep. Mark Higley, Lowell; Rep.Larry Labor; Morgan; Rep. Michael Marcotte, Newport; Rep. Woodman Page, Newport, Vt; and Rep. Brian Smith, Derby, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.