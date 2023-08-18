Note: The following letter was sent on August 13 to Marion, Kansas, Chief Of Police Gideon Cody following his department’s chilling raids against the Marion County Record newspaper. The Caledonian-Record belongs to organizations represented among the signatories.

Dear Chief Cody:

On August 11, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Marion Police Department executed a search warrant at the Marion County Record’s newsroom and at its publisher’s home, and seized the Record’s electronic newsgathering equipment, work product, and documentary material.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (the “Reporters Committee”) and the undersigned 34 news media and press freedom organizations write to condemn that raid. Newsroom searches and seizures are among the most intrusive actions law enforcement can take with respect to the free press, and the most potentially suppressive of free speech by the press and the public.

