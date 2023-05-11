Vermonters are proud of the COVID-19 response that Dr. Anthony Fauci deemed a “model for the country.” This included efforts to protect those living and working in correctional facilities in Vermont - the only state not to lose an incarcerated individual or correctional officer to the virus.

But as the CDC prepares to end the nation’s COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, Vermont’s correctional system continues to grapple with the aftershocks of the pandemic.

Our correctional system serves as an important sentinel in Vermont’s health system. Though the COVID-19 pandemic may have waned, a profound health crisis among our most vulnerable neighbors is quickly arriving on its heels. And with a legal mandate and moral responsibility to treat all in our care and custody, the correctional system remains our state’s largest care provider for our neighbors at highest - and growing - risk.

In just the last year, medical encounters within the Department of Corrections rose 27% alongside a recent spike in deaths in state custody. And for those arriving in our state’s system before trial, incarceration is often the first opportunity to access much-needed services following delayed medical care. This includes services for untreated mental health conditions, and substance-use disorder at a time of an increasingly lethal drug supply.

