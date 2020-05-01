Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
For some it may feel too soon to ask this question, as new cases of COVID-19 are reported every day and the economic impacts for our state and our country grow more severe. Yet it’s this question we must ask relentlessly over the days and weeks to come if we are to come through these difficult days together as Vermonters.
At the Vermont Land Trust, we support the vitality of our working lands through land conservation and other approaches to foster rural community development and environmental stewardship. Over our 44-year history, we have conserved close to 600,000 acres of working lands and open space, and we work closely with those who own and steward those acres. We are therefore uniquely attuned to the economic challenges facing rural communities and the working lands they rely upon. Farmers and woodland owners are facing difficult market conditions, miniscule margins, and high operating costs —all while caring for the land we love and growing the food we put on our tables.
Rural areas of our state were facing critical challenges before this pandemic, but their future story doesn’t need to be one of decline. It can be one of reinvigoration and revitalization if we include them in setting the course for recovery. The road to recovery must be wide enough to include all Vermonters and long enough to ensure that it reaches every community, in every corner of our state.
