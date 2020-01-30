Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In his State of the State, Governor Scott spoke about the demographic crisis that is creating a divide between the urbanized and rural areas of our state. At the Vermont Land Trust (VLT), it’s a divide we see every day, with opportunities to work in the woods or on the farm becoming less profitable or desirable, and rural businesses falling on hard times.
Over the next five years we could witness the greatest intergenerational transfer of farmland ever seen in Vermont, exacerbating the demographic and affordability crisis. Rural communities and the working lands that support them are under threat and need our help.
However, there is reason for hope, and it starts with the entrepreneurs who are investing in rural Vermont today.
Take Hannah Sessions and Greg Bernhardt who operate Blue Ledge Farm in Leicester, their award-winning goat dairy on 150 acres of conserved land. There, they milk 150 goats, pay livable wages, and keep Vermont (and the Vermont brand) at the leading edge of cheese-making worldwide.
