We are not closing Vermont State University libraries; we are expanding their breadth to meet the needs of our students.

Last week Vermont State University announced that it would have a digital resource library as of July 1, 2023. We were immediately met with a wave of questions, comments, and concerns. And though there was negative sentiment, we were heartened to see our university and community unite passionately around the value and role of libraries to our mission as an institution of higher education as well as a thread in the fabric of Vermont’s intellectual life.

Make no mistake – library resources and robust student common spaces are a critically important part of Vermont State University’s future.

That’s why we are not closing our libraries, but instead changing how we offer library services to best respond to the needs of all our students. A digital model gives us the opportunity to best serve students who are both on-campus and online, or in our programs that blend in-person and remote learning where students may not need to spend as much time on campus. Digital access allows greater flexibility to access resources and services. We will be working with each student to ensure their connectivity to our library.

guest903
Mark Kwiecienski

Fantastic Double Speak. They say they are getting rid of all the books but expanding the services. Brilliant Nolan T. Atkins, PhD, is Vice President of Academic Affairs, Provost at Vermont State University and Provost at Northern Vermont University.

