As members of the Northern Vermont University – Lyndon and Johnson Alumni Councils, we have embraced and promoted the mission and vision of the Vermont State Colleges System. We have faithfully and enthusiastically volunteered to serve as state and regional ambassadors to the Vermont State Colleges. Moreover, we have embraced and promoted the mission and vision of our home institution Northern Vermont University – Lyndon and Johnson.
Each member of the Lyndon and Johnson Alumni Councils has dedicated significant time, energy, and expertise to each school including mentoring of current students; annual giving in support of student scholarships and special projects; volunteer service in support of yearly university initiatives; and collaborative work with individual faculty, academic departments, and student affairs. Also, we have actively engaged in the advocacy for our alma mater and the Vermont State Colleges system in supporting the continuation of life-long relationships across alumni and community groups.
During the past few years, one of our primary points of service to our home institution has been the unification of Lyndon State College and Johnson State College under one institution, Northern Vermont University. When the unification was first presented to us by Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, and in subsequent presentations to the Lyndon and Johnson campus community by Chancellor Spaulding and representatives of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees, we took direct, formal action to embrace this initiative in total.
The Lyndon and Johnson Alumni Councils understand that the actual operational model of Northern Vermont University with two campuses has not played out in the manner that was first presented. We understand that the downward trend in the demographics of Vermont and in surrounding states has resulted in fewer high school graduates. In turn, this has challenged recruitment efforts in order to maintain healthy enrollments. We understand that change is needed to improve the overall health of the Vermont State Colleges, but over time we had been assured that significant progress had been made toward meeting vital benchmarks established by Chancellor Spaulding and supported by the Vermont State College Board of Trustees.
