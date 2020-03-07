Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is an evolving situation and there is much that scientists and doctors still need to learn about this new virus. But we also know it can be hard to sort through all the information – and misinformation – so we wanted to share a few of the top things that public health professionals believe all Granite Staters should know about this issue.
It is important to know that state health officials are in constant communication with federal counterparts. The New Hampshire Division of Public Health is working around the clock to ensure that New Hampshire remains on top of this developing situation.
The single best thing you can do to keep yourself and your family healthy is to follow typical flu prevention steps. That means first and foremost, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and make sure to get every part of your hands, including your fingertips. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. And avoid close contact with individuals who are sick. Frequently clean commonly-used surfaces and devices such as your phone and computer with disinfecting wipes.
Before traveling outside the country, you should consult the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) travel guidance at www.cdc.gov.
