Superintendent Mark Tucker’s recent commentary attempts to minimize the impact that S.66 would have on the independent schools that serve large numbers of students in Southern Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom. Mr. Tucker claims that “S.66 doesn’t tell any of these schools how to operate, per se; it simply outlines criteria that would allow such a school to be eligible, or not, for public dollars.” He goes on to frame S.66 as a response to concerns about discrimination and the quality and efficacy of education at independent schools.
The indisputable fact is that S.66 would prohibit school districts from paying tuition for general education to any independent school, with the exception of four historic academies. School choice - as we know it - would cease to exist since nearly all independent schools, like Riverside or Thaddeus Stevens, would be cast off as inaccessible options for all but those who can afford to pay tuition out of pocket. This is the existential threat that many families and independent schools in some of the most rural parts of the state are beginning to confront.
S.66 would require independent schools to meet three of four criteria to be eligible for public tuition. Curiously, none of these criteria speak to educational quality, anti-discrimination practices, or the student experience. Mr. Tucker does not outline the criteria in his commentary - perhaps because he knows that no independent school, other than the four historic academies, can meet three of the four criteria, and that the criteria bear no relationship to his arguments in support for S.66.
Mr. Tucker argues that “a decision on how to respond to those criteria is left to each independent school” and that “S.66 allows ample time (5 years) for them to make changes if they choose to do so.” However, a plain reading of the four criteria in S.66 (outlined in Section 1 of the bill) demonstrates that this is just dead wrong, since it is impossible for any school (other than the four historic academies) to meet three of the four criteria.
The first criterion evaluates whether an independent school serves as a regional CTE center, as defined in Vermont Statutes (Section 1522 of Title 16). Only two independent schools meet this criterion: St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute. Absent an act of the legislature or the adoption of a rule by the State Board of Education, there is no action any other independent school can take to meet this criterion.
The second criterion considers whether a school was chartered by the legislature. All four historic academies meet this test, but any school founded after 1913 is simply unable to meet this criterion. Prior to 1913, the legislature granted charters for all private organizations and companies, whether they were for-profit and nonprofit. An amendment to the Vermont Constitution (Article 69) adopted in 1913 prevents the Legislature from granting charters to private organizations. For the past century, articles of incorporation have been handled by the Secretary of State’s office. Clearly there is no prospective action an independent school (or anyone else) can take for a school to meet this criterion.
The third criterion goes back in time, to June 30, 1991, to examine whether a school received a majority of its tuition revenue from public sources as of that date. It is possible that a few schools could theoretically meet this criterion, but a forensic audit of records (which may no longer exist) from over 30 years ago would be required to conclusively determine whether a school meets the criterion. Of course, It would be impossible for any school established after June 30, 1991 to meet this test.
The fourth criterion considers whether the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Teachers’ Retirement System (VSTRS) has designated an independent school as a participant in the state’s teacher pension plan. Under Vermont law, only the VSTRS board can make this decision; clearly this action is outside the control of any independent school.
The simple fact is that there are no independent actions that a school can prospectively take to meet these criteria - two criteria involve a retrospective test and two require action by entities that are not within the control of the school (keep in mind that at least three criteria need to be satisfied).
Mr. Tucker calls for more flexibility in the rhetoric, but his own commentary fails to acknowledge any of the substantial actions recently taken to strengthen anti-discrimination practices and special education requirements at independent schools. The passage of Act 173 and adoption of major changes to the rules that govern approval of independent schools will have a profound impact on our education system. Already, any independent school that chooses to accept public tuition in the 2023/2024 school year must be prepared to serve students with special education needs and demonstrate that their admissions policies do not disadvantage these students in the application process.
Under current law and rules established by the State Board of Education, public and independent schools are prohibited from discriminating against any protected class. Vermont independent schools who wish to accept public tuition must already attest to anti-discriminatory practices as a condition of approval under rules adopted by the State Board of Education last year. Just this past month, the Vermont State Board of Education declined to approve two schools that failed to provide the required attestation.
Oliver Olsen is a former member of the Vermont House of Representatives from Londonderry. He previously served as the Chair of the Vermont State Board of Education.
