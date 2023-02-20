Superintendent Mark Tucker’s recent commentary attempts to minimize the impact that S.66 would have on the independent schools that serve large numbers of students in Southern Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom. Mr. Tucker claims that “S.66 doesn’t tell any of these schools how to operate, per se; it simply outlines criteria that would allow such a school to be eligible, or not, for public dollars.” He goes on to frame S.66 as a response to concerns about discrimination and the quality and efficacy of education at independent schools.

The indisputable fact is that S.66 would prohibit school districts from paying tuition for general education to any independent school, with the exception of four historic academies. School choice - as we know it - would cease to exist since nearly all independent schools, like Riverside or Thaddeus Stevens, would be cast off as inaccessible options for all but those who can afford to pay tuition out of pocket. This is the existential threat that many families and independent schools in some of the most rural parts of the state are beginning to confront.

S.66 would require independent schools to meet three of four criteria to be eligible for public tuition. Curiously, none of these criteria speak to educational quality, anti-discrimination practices, or the student experience. Mr. Tucker does not outline the criteria in his commentary - perhaps because he knows that no independent school, other than the four historic academies, can meet three of the four criteria, and that the criteria bear no relationship to his arguments in support for S.66.

Mr. Tucker argues that “a decision on how to respond to those criteria is left to each independent school” and that “S.66 allows ample time (5 years) for them to make changes if they choose to do so.” However, a plain reading of the four criteria in S.66 (outlined in Section 1 of the bill) demonstrates that this is just dead wrong, since it is impossible for any school (other than the four historic academies) to meet three of the four criteria.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.