It was a cold and nasty January day, we were bored, the weather did not welcome outdoor play so I texted Adam Kane, executive director of the Fairbanks Museum. I said that Peter and I were happy to help with the January work at the Museum, if we were needed. He texted back and said there was a lot of glass that needed cleaning.
We arrived with our cleaning supplies, knowing that they would perhaps not be acceptable as they were not the environmentally pure kind. We were right, but we were prepared. We took off our boots and went to work.
Beau Harris, the collections manager, instructed us carefully and meticulously on the process. We were to open each large case, slowly, carefully and cautiously as these cabinets create an air seal. The creatures and specimens inside were old and delicate, and the slightest puff of air could disturb or damage a feather or a tendril of an animal. There was such care and respect and attention to detail.
Although I have visited this space and looked at those animals over 100 times, I never really saw them before as I did that day. I paused at each cabinet to acknowledge all within and to look for potential delicate spots and then, ever so carefully, opened each case and began my chore of cleaning the inside of each window — thoroughly and thoughtfully. I paused to read the detail, the story of each critter and collection. I learned as I cleaned. And I gained a renewed respect for this collection of wonder as I learned and experienced a special closeness with its membership. And then, just as carefully as I opened them, I closed the cabinets and moved on to the next.
The cases themselves are truly amazing. Franklin Fairbanks created his “cabinet of curiosities,” and the cabinets themselves are works of art and engineering. Beau showed me the patent on the locking mechanisms that were developed just a few years before the building of the museum. The craftsmanship, design and quality are striking, solid and lovely.
I helped move a large black rock — obsidian — and learned that it was extremely hard and was used to create surgical tools in prehistoric times. And where did this come from? And how the heck did Franklin get it here? It came from Alaska — and how it actually got here is a mystery. It took four of us and a hand truck to move it and carefully place it into one of the cases. I have passed that rock many times before and rarely thought about it — its importance, its origin and how it arrived.
I paused to appreciate the giant clam shell from the South Pacific and again wondered — how did they get this stuff here?
I love the mammals and especially the woodland animals that we have here in Vermont. I approached this case with interest and respect and a kind of tenderness, for these are our neighbors and backyard visitors. As I carefully cleaned the glass next to the coyote, I was even a tad frightened as his snarl and teeth were ominous and concerning. A tiny paint chip landed on the nose of the bear cub, and I picked it away, realizing I had never before touched the hide of a bear. It’s prickly.
Upstairs there is a display of a wolverine who has killed a snowshoe rabbit. Last summer I brought my two-year-old granddaughter to the Museum. This display was at her height. She saw the rabbit and said, “Hop hop take nap.” Her father said, “Yes, BIG nap!” Another lasting memory.
And then I remembered the story of Sam, who was about five, who studied the hoof of the moose and said, “How he pick his nose?”
There are perhaps thousands of stories of wonder and exploration and learning at this lovely Museum. It is a curious and extraordinary collection of items and creatures, and generates stories and learning and wonder.
Paige Crosby is the current chair of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium Board of Trustees. She and her husband, Peter Crosby, recently volunteered to help clean and refresh exhibits while the Museum’s doors are closed to the public. Museum staff are busy during these weeks installing new displays and moving exhibits, in addition to keeping the cases polished for visitors. The Museum will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m.
