We have completed the fall semester at all three institutions that will become Vermont State University in July of 2023. During the fall semester of 2022, we have already completed some key elements on our strategic vision, such as program array optimization, new general education connections program, and lowering tuition by 15% for in-state students and 33% for out-of-state students entering in the Fall of 2023.

This is possible because of the Governor’s vision for an education system that bridges students from high school to career readiness, the investments in our public higher education institutions and students championed by the legislature, and the strategic direction the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees is giving to our work.

As we fully engage with this chance to reimagine higher education in our state, our priorities are four-fold: 1) to become the first statewide hybrid university, 2) to evolve as a career-ready university, 3) to act as a catalyst for rural transformation through community-engaged scholarship and learning, and 4) to be an employee and student centric university.

Here’s how we will address these priorities:

