We have completed the fall semester at all three institutions that will become Vermont State University in July of 2023. During the fall semester of 2022, we have already completed some key elements on our strategic vision, such as program array optimization, new general education connections program, and lowering tuition by 15% for in-state students and 33% for out-of-state students entering in the Fall of 2023.
This is possible because of the Governor’s vision for an education system that bridges students from high school to career readiness, the investments in our public higher education institutions and students championed by the legislature, and the strategic direction the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees is giving to our work.
As we fully engage with this chance to reimagine higher education in our state, our priorities are four-fold: 1) to become the first statewide hybrid university, 2) to evolve as a career-ready university, 3) to act as a catalyst for rural transformation through community-engaged scholarship and learning, and 4) to be an employee and student centric university.
Here’s how we will address these priorities:
1. To be the first statewide hybrid university that enhances access and affordability. We will increase access across our five campuses and 15+ learning sites through flexible in-person, in-person-plus, and online offerings. A pilot of the in-person-plus approach with our faculty is already underway and seeing success. Meaghan Meachem, professor and chair of Journalism & Communications at our Lyndon campus said of the pilot: “I’ve been able to see the benefits of using technology in a way that brings students together from different locations and allows them to engage in course material in a way that breaks down the barriers of where students are attending from. I’ve also strengthened my course delivery and been able to allow for modality diversity in how students do work within the course which has allowed students to get more creative with how they tackle different tasks within the course.”
2. To be a career-ready university. We are embedding industry-relevant micro-credentials in every degree path. Students will be able to study what they are passionate about, while also earning credentials that better prepare them for jobs. For example, as a liberal arts major, you may earn a micro-credential in Microsoft Excel, proving that you can gather and synthesize data, or Adobe Creative Suite, showing that you can communicate and present information effectively. Hundreds of such micro-credentials will be woven into our courses. I’m excited for a series of courses and credentials in the realm of entrepreneurship that will help students start their own businesses and nonprofits in the communities in which they live, supported by the Small Business Development Center co-located on our Randolph campus.
3. To be a catalyst for rural advancement. Vermont State University will foster workforce, community, and economic development in rural communities. In doing so, we will engage faculty, staff, and students with community leaders to co-envision solutions to local problems through our courses and programs in community-engaged learning, such as our Learning and Working Program. We will also address the higher education gap by fostering a strong middle and high school-to-Vermont State University pipeline with dual credit programs, early college programs, and summer programs as well as exciting learning opportunities, such as our forthcoming Certificate in 3D Technology, which will be available to high school students in summer of 2023. The opportunities offered by our Advanced Manufacturing Center will continue our partnerships with area businesses and support new start-ups. Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center, co-located on the Randolph campus will continue to support small manufacturers in their process improvements and will help prepare our engineering students for industrial process improvements.
4. To be an employee and student centric institution. Vermont State University will foster employee and student wellbeing with a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice. We will promote creativity, innovation, and teamwork, and build a culture of data-driven decision making and continuous improvement.
Comprehensive? Yes. Ambitious? Also yes. Working in the best interest of Vermont and Vermonters? Always.
Parwinder Grewal, PhD, is the inaugural president of Vermont State University and currently serves as the president of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. Vermont State University will become a single accredited institution on July 1, 2023, pending final approval of NECHE.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.