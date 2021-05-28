When my father returned from the Pacific at the end of World War II, he seldom spoke about the events that changed his life forever. The horrors of war were not things that he felt a small child needed to know. Once an occasional hunter, he no longer had any desire to shoot defenseless animals, and over the years he helped to foster in me a great love for creatures large and small.
He did share one story with me from his days in the Philippines. It began when a small, undernourished puppy wandered into the camp where he was stationed. Miles from home, he and his fellow soldiers quickly adopted her and lavished attention upon her. They named her Betsy and she became their mascot. As time went on, Betsy was trained to join in daily activities. Eventually she accompanied the men on their daily jungle missions to search out the enemy. The soldiers were in constant danger from snipers who ambushed the troops by jumping from trees, hiding in the thick jungle underbrush, and laying land mines. Whenever they were on jungle patrol the men knew it could be their last mission.
It was on one of those daily missions that Betsy ran ahead of the troops. While searching for land mines under hostile fire they suddenly heard an explosion. At first they were frozen with fear. Then, realizing that Betsy was in danger, they raced ahead. There, on the path, lay the dog that had become part of their team. She was barely breathing, but clung to life despite serious injuries.
Fortunately, the story has a happy ending. Betsy had to have one leg amputated, but with excellent medical care and complete devotion from the grateful soldiers she eventually made a full recovery. Had she not been on patrol that day, everyone knew that one of them could have stepped on the mine that nearly killed her.
Sometimes we take our pets for granted. Sometimes they misbehave or make noise. Yet, sometimes, when circumstances are beyond our control, they can save our lives. Betsy did just that and there are a lot of soldiers and their families who are eternally grateful for her sacrifice.
