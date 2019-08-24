I keep thinking about Jimmy Aldaoud, the guy who was brought to the USA at the age of 6 months and deported to Iraq at the age of 41, where he ended up dying because he couldn’t get insulin.
At the time his death was reported, I made my usual mistake of “reading the comments,” which everyone advises against, but I can’t help myself. I discovered that well, Jimmy Aldaoud should’ve become a citizen, he’d had plenty of time. I learned that well, his parents should’ve gotten his papers in order. I read that because he’d gotten into trouble with the law, well then, he deserved what he got.
Really? Let me get this straight: he deserved to be shipped off to a completely alien place, where he did not speak the language, was at extreme risk as a member of a persecuted community (Chaldean Christians), and where he would most likely perish because of his medical condition.
My question to any of these commenters is if your neighbor has mental problems and has gotten in trouble with the law and spent some time in jail, do you now think that’s an appropriate punishment—-send him to his death in a foreign land?
Well no, I’m sure they’d say. Because their neighbor, after all, is American.
So what I’ve been wondering is, just what is American? What made Jimmy Aldaoud not American? He was a guy who lived here his entire life, spoke only English, and had never been anywhere else. This was, in all possible ways, his home and his country. And yet the commenters would have it that he was not American. Newspapers reenforced this black and white thinking, referring to the poor guy as an ‘Iraqi national,’ as if he’d ever had a single iota to do with Iraq other than to beg not to be deported there to his death.
I have some experience with the muddy questions of nationality and identity. When I published my first novel, which is based on growing up in Lebanon in the war and the challenges of emigrating to the US, I was drawn into the Arab American writing community—invited to give readings and talks and so forth. I was bewildered to be labeled “Arab.” My fellow writers insisted I could call myself Arab American, because I had been born and raised in Lebanon, and I spoke Arabic, and my mom was Lebanese. They said because of these factors, I was more Arab than they were, when push came to shove. For my part, if I had to call myself something (but why? but if I had to), I would call myself Lebanese American. My mother is Lebanese, but by blood she is Armenian-Danish. I think she’d call herself Arab, but I can’t. Maybe it’s my American father, bumping me too far off the Arab spectrum. I wonder sometimes if I had brown hair and eyes, if I looked not-American, would I feel more comfortable being called Arab American? I don’t know. Maybe. My Arab American writer friends couldn’t speak Arabic and had been born and raised in the US, but I had zero problem identifying them as Arab American: they had actual Arab ancestors rather than Armenians and Danes, and they had Arabic surnames. It was bizarre that they felt less Arab than they imagined I should feel.
The whole issue was complicated and exhausting. I was relieved when it all petered out, when the book vanished into oblivion as most books do, and I could just go back to being me, whatever I am.
As for the American side of me, when I was growing up, I didn’t feel American at all. In fact, I disliked America intensely, given that it was financing so much destruction of my home, Lebanon. Being half-American, this tore me up inside. Then when I moved to the States, I encountered a lot of hostility from Americans, who were still reeling from the bombing of the barracks in Beirut, and the moment I expressed loyalty and affection to Lebanon, would instantly identify me with the perpetrators, despite my fair looks and US passport. They saw me as Arab, like really Arab, as in like Hezbollah. In the States in the 80s, you couldn’t go much farther down the Arab rabbit hole than that.
So, the reality is that the whole identity/nationality thing is a murky bog, and watching it get presented as a black-and-white Orwellian set of rules that either protects people or sends them to their deaths is beyond horrifying. How terrified Jimmy Aldaoud must have been those last months—not speaking a word of Arabic, ripped from everything he had ever known. Why was he an ‘Iraqi national,’ but I’m American? I wasn’t raised here. I speak lots of languages. Jimmy Aldaoud only spoke English; one would think this would count for something to those who are so histrionic about immigrants chatting in their own tongues, to those who put stickers on their car that read: I Shouldn’t Have To Press One for English.
In another little identity twist, in Lebanon, you take your father’s passport. That’s it. You don’t get your mom’s. The mom doesn’t count. What if the law (the law is the law!) was that you get your mom’s? I would be Lebanese, not American. Interesting. I used to feel Lebanese. Now I feel American, after all these years, though these days I can’t say I’m too happy about it. Maybe I’ll go back to some of my roots and just start saying I’m Danish.
Dismayingly, these very real gray areas just don’t matter to the commenters. There are Americans and not-Americans. That’s it. “If you don’t like it, leave!” they say so gleefully. The not-American mentality is magnified beyond all bounds of compassion and reason when it comes to the refugees and asylym seekers desperately seeking safety at our border. “Get in line,” they say. “Do it the right way.” “We have enough people in need here already.” “The law’s the law.”
I wish they could for a single moment be fully immersed in the experience of living here your whole life and being exiled to your death. Or the experience of flight from war, of flight from rapists and guns and extortion and hunger. Maybe then their hearts might be jolted alive again. I just don’t know what it will take to bring this country back from the brink, where you have an administration rewriting the poem at the Statue of Liberty, seeking indefinite detention of families with private corporations obscenely profiting from said detention, requiring a court order to provide little children with basic necessities and then denying them flu shots, never mind the rest of it, the plunder of the environment, of basic rights for minorities and the vulnerable, on and on, the list is numbingly long and full. Who are all of you out there who support these horrific injustices? What is the matter with you? What about your own lauded military veterans, getting deported because they don’t have the right papers, even if they fought in US wars—what about them, do you still say the law is the law?
Are you being American? Is that what American is?
This Dane would like to know.
Patricia Ward is an author and artist living in East Burke.
