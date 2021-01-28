And so should be Feb. 2nd through Dec. 31st. At least in my opinion. So, in my newly conscripted position as Interim Executive Director at Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) I am requesting your help to make such advocacy a part of our everyday life.
Any and all ideas that you can share that you feel would improve the mental health of all people living in the Northeast Kingdom are welcome. And by “you” I mean anyone living in the NEK, including myself. My work email address is pbengtson@nkhs.net. You are welcome to use that address to send us your ideas and recommendations.
In brief, I liked retirement. I liked work. Now I am gaining an acquired taste for working again on a temporary, but intense basis. I like the people where I work. And I like the people NKHS serves…which are many people! Right now, NKHS faces many challenges, which I feel are very “addressable.” I know hundreds of other businesses in the NEK face challenges as well, some of them sadly no longer addressable.
My request for help goes out to our legislators as well as the general public. There are at least 41 of you who serve the people living in the NEK. I would like to know what your ideas and recommendations might be. I have already conferred with the NKHS employees to determine what legislators they know, and have discovered that many of them know at least a handful of you, so you probably will be hearing directly from them in the days, weeks and months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.