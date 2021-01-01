Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As we come out of the crucible of the pandemic and look to a new year, we need more than recovery, we need to work together to advance renewal and resilience for our communities and economy.
The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) has been asking Vermonters what recovery will look like. Almost universally Vermonters say that we can’t just go ‘back to normal’ in 2021—there’s no way to go backward, and we need to learn from this crisis. We must go forward to answer some of the fundamental challenges we faced before COVID-19 and also to prepare for the challenges from climate change that we are already seeing and that science predicts will intensify.
We are asking Vermonters what we should do in the next three years to build success for the next thirty. What do we need to do today to build foundations for the success of the next generation of Vermonters? What should we prioritize for action? To catalogue the ideas we have heard so far from over a thousand Vermonters, we have built a very preliminary first draft of a Vermont Proposition.
The Proposition in its current draft is made up of 10 statements. Today, we are testing these statements and want to hear thoughts for improvements, additions and deletions suggested by Vermonters. What are your propositions for the future of Vermont?
