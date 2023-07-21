The torrential rains of the last weeks have wreaked havoc and destruction on every corner of our state. My heart goes out to all the Vermonters suffering from these high waters. This “hundred-year” climate disaster, caused by climate change, which increases the likelihood of imminent repetition, raises more urgent concerns as well, about the perilous siting of Vermont’s only landfill in Coventry- uphill and close by the Black River, wetlands and South Bay of Lake Memphremagog.

As many of our roads in Orleans County are closed due to flooding, including the Airport Road in Coventry on which the NEWSVT landfill sits, I worry.

I worry not only about where our State’s solid waste goes when the landfill is closed, as has happened last week, in Coventry. We are assured by an ANR spokesperson that trash can be held at transfer stations, but for how long?

I worry that we have no Plan B for environmentally sound solid waste disposal in Vermont. I worry that Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources Secretary, an appointee of Governor Scott, has continued to permit the expansion of this ‘house of cards’, soon to include an experimental “pilot” leachate treatment facility if NEWSVT has its way, adding to the environmental burden and risk on site.

