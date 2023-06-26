Recent news that DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) has been joined by the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) in their appeal of a wrongful decision by the Agency of Natural Resources, has raised the bar in the ongoing effort to protect the Memphremagog watershed from landfill contamination.

Both CLF and VNRC are respected environmental protection organizations. Their support for DUMP’s legal effort lends greater weight and adds momentum to the fight to stop further expansion of the Coventry landfill, Vermont’s only operating landfill and arguably one of the worst sited landfills in the nation, by permitting a pilot leachate treatment project to be built on site.

The decision by Governor Scott’s Secretary of the ANR, Julie Moore, not to require a Federal National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, required by the Federal Clean Water Act for any point source of pollution, is in direct violation of a law designed to protect the health and safety of our environment and the people who live here. According to the EPA, “If you discharge from a point source into the waters of the United States, you need an NPDES permit.”

At issue is the point source, a pipe from what is called Underdrain 3 (UD3) in the landfill, which discharges 4,000 to 13,000 gallons a day of contaminated “groundwater” into the wetlands bordering the Black River, which flows directly into Lake Memphremagog. That discharge contains exceedances of toxic “forever” PFAS chemicals, Arsenic and Cadmium, all cancer causing and all of which accumulate in the water and do not go away.

