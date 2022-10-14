Much fear used to promote Proposal 5 has been based upon what has happened in some states with a very different political climate. Part of the rhetoric asserted that when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, Vermonters responded with Proposal 5. That is false. The process began in 2019, more than two years before the Dobbs case was filed at the Supreme Court.

In fact, Roe vs. Wade has never had an impact on Vermont law, nor will the Dobbs decision.

In fact, abortion had been legal in Vermont for a full year before Roe vs. Wade was decided. Abortion was legalized by a Vermont court decision Beecham vs. Leahy on Jan. 14, 1972. A year later, the ruling in Roe vs. Wade, was issued but added nothing to the access to abortion in Vermont. Abortion access in Vermont was established by the State Supreme Court in Beecham. The Vermont legislature never acted to impose any restrictions on abortion despite Beecham leaving open the possibility of restriction, but not prohibition. Act 47 of the 2019 Legislature secured the Beecham decision in statute with no restrictions.

Some authors (such as but not only, Rep. Maxine Grad) have asserted that there are no elective late-term abortions (i.e., 22 weeks gestation or more) in Vermont because all late term abortions are done at UVM Medical Center, and only for grave fetal abnormality or significant threats to the well-being of the mother, and a case-specific approval of the Medical Center Ethics Committee.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.